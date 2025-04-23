Adeleke Commissions Centre Donated By Rep Member In Honour Of Late Brother

Share

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Wednesday commissioned a multi-million naira Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke Leadership Centre, facilitated by the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Bamidele Salam.

The centre, named in honour of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Osun State’s first civilian Governor, is envisioned as a hub for nurturing ethical, inclusive and people-focused leadership.

Governor Adeleke, delivering his remarks at the event, which held at the Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State, described the centre as a “landmark initiative” that captures his late brother’s enduring legacy.

According to his speech, “It is with mixed feelings of joy and remembrance that I attend this event as a special guest. The commissioning of the leadership centre named after my late brother, the first executive governor of Osun State, is a landmark event. The significance is both for the Adeleke dynasty and the people of Osun State.

“My late brother, former Senator and pioneer governor of our dear state, truly represents a school of thought in political leadership. His style, ideas, and philosophy are unique and distinctive. He was a model never before seen in Osun State. He is a leader deeply entrenched in people’s hearts because of his classic, people-centered governance approach”.

In his address, the Lawmaker representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, and Ejigbo Federal constituency of Osun State, Bamidele Salam reflected on the eighth anniversary of Senator Adeleke’s passing.

According to him, “On a Sunday morning, my friend, Femi Adefila, and I were at church in Dada Estate when, suddenly, Femi stood up and signalled for me to come outside. I was puzzled and wondered what had happened.

“We stepped outside, and Femi shared the news: someone had just called to say that ‘Gov’ had passed away. Naturally, I asked, ‘Which ‘Gov’?’ We went under a tree, and that was when the flood of calls began, each confirming the heartbreaking truth.

“It was on this day, eight years ago, that Osun State, Nigeria, and humanity lost a truly remarkable man, a great leader, His Excellency, Otunba Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

“May God Almighty grant him eternal rest. For a man like Otunba Adeleke, it’s difficult to build monuments worthy of his legacy. No matter how many statues or buildings we erect in his honour, it will never be enough—especially when we think of the countless lives he touched during his time with us.

“Today, as we commission this Leadership Centre, I view it as a small token, a mere drop in the ocean, of the many things that have been, and will continue to be, done in honour of Otunba Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

“When we decided to create this Leadership Centre, I thought about what leadership truly means. And at the heart of leadership is compassion.

“I remember a conversation I had with the Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun. He said, ‘You cannot be a political leader if you are not compassionate.’ A person who lacks compassion can never be a good leader.

“When we think of compassion, we look to the lives of great leaders like Jesus Christ of Nazareth, the Holy Prophet Muhammad, and others who embody this principle. And indeed, Otunba Isiaka Adeleke was one of those leaders who exemplified compassion.”

He continued, “This Leadership Centre is a way for us to preserve his legacies, his history, and the many things that might be forgotten over time. I recall a conversation I had many years ago with an important person in this community.

“He shared his concern about how Governor Adeleke transitioned into politics. Dr. Deji Adeleke, our father, told me that when Otunba Adeleke first wanted to enter politics, his initial ambition was to run for local government chairman.

“He approached his father, Senator Ayoola Adeleke, and announced his intention. To his father, this seemed almost laughable—Otunba Adeleke was too refined and too exposed to get involved in such local politics, especially after living for so many years in the United States. But, as time passed, Otunba Adeleke changed his mind and set his sights on running for governor of Oyo State.

Also speaking at the event, the Timi of Ede Land, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal (Laminisa I), referred to Otunba Isiaka Adeleke as “an embodiment of wisdom, strength, and leadership.”

