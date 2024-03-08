Adeleke Commends Judiciary Workers For Ending Prolong Strike

…Says my arbitration yielded results

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has commended the Judiciary Workers Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) for calling off its three months old strike action, describing the resolution as “a direct outcome of his arbitration”

Speaking on the reopening of the court system in Osun State, the Governor in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, noted a series of positive interventions by the executive arm of government and affirmed that he almost breached the concept of separation of powers to get the dispute resolved.

“ We all know the executive should not intervene in judicial matters. We are all aware the issues are centred on human resource management and sundry operational matters. I believed all along that the judicial management in the state should take up the matter.

“This expectation was not fulfilled. So I was compelled to act because the matter was degenerating and negatively affecting the administration of justice in the state.

“ At first, I ordered fresh re-payment of the withheld salaries of some judicial staff, hoping this would put an end to the strike. However, the dispute persisted over other issues such as wardrobe allowance and other operational questions.

“ I was unjustly accused by many including my brother’s comrade in Lagos until Chief Ozhekome voluntarily intervened to set the records straight. The fact was that the issue was basically an employer-employee dispute.

“In response to public outcry and appeal from well-meaning Nigerians, I acted again by setting up a high-powered Resolution Panel chaired by the Secretary to the State Government. I gave them a seven-day ultimatum.

“On the seventh day, the panel got the stakeholders to sign a resolution agreement. To fast-track implementation, I immediately ordered payment of wardrobe allowance which is one of the key demands.

“I am happy the union called off the strike despite the fact that some of the items on the agreement are yet to be implemented by the management of the judiciary in the state”, the Governor narrated.

Governor Adeleke therefore appealed to signatories to the agreement to abide by its terms to ensure lasting peace in the judicial sector.

According to the Governor, all signatories must demonstrate good faith and ensure a new lease of life for judicial workers in Osun state.