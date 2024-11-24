Adeleke Charges Traditional Rulers On Peace Stability In Osun Communities

Share

…Presents Staff of Office to Oluworu of Woru Olamese

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has charged traditional rulers to maintain peace and stability in their domains.

Adeleke gave this charge while presenting staff of office and instruments of appointment to Oluworu of Woru Olamese, Oba Yekeen Olatunde Olaniyan, at the event held at the palace of the monarch.

Speaking, Adeleke said the restoration of the Oba to Part II (Recognised) status went through due process which made all the stakeholders happy.

The Governor , who was represented by

the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Dosu Babatunde urged the people of Woru to cooperate with their new monarch just as he reiterated his commitment to ensuring the peaceful co-existence among the people in all communities of Osun state.

Speaking, the former Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Rt Honourable Lasun Yusuf said the elevation of the monarch will bring rapid development to the community.

Yusuf who said Woru is his ancestral home explained that, the appellation, Woru Ilobu and Woru Osogbo emanated as a result of fled of the Olamese section of Oladodu to Ilobu and Okankola section to Osogbo during the Fulani war.

While appreciating the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke for elevating the new monarch, Yusuf said they have been on the issue for decades.

In his acceptance speech full of gratitude to God and his subjects, Oba Yekeen Olatunde Olaniyan appreciated the State Governor just as he also commended him for the unprecedented achievements recorded throughout Osun since he became the governor of the state.

The monarch pledged his commitment to the development of the ancient town just as he appreciated the Governor for honour done to him, promising to provide a purposeful leadership for his people.

Chairman, Coordination Planning Committee, Dr Lekan Yusuf appreciated the gesture of Governor for making their long dream to come to pass.

He, however, appreciated sons and daughters of the ancient town for their support, just as he urged them to continue to support the monarch in his bid to take the town to the greater heights.

