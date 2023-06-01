Adeleke Charges New Iyaloja On Effective Service Delivery

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has charged the newly inaugurated Iyaloja-General and other market executives to see the appointment as a clarion call for effective service delivery, both in their locality and the entire State.

Governor Adeleke gave the charge during the inauguration of the new Ijaloja-General of the state held in the Local Government Service Commission Hall, State Secretariat Complex, Abere.

He urged them to continue to maintain peace and support the government in its commitment to sustainable development.

The Governor appreciated the outgoing executives for their cooperation towards the development of market women and traders, and for their support for his administration at all times.

He assured the people of the State of his administration’s readiness to repay them for the hardship suffered in the past through partnering with corporate organizations to build Osun together.

In her words of appreciation, the new Ijaloja-General, Chief (Mrs) Mary Oyebode appreciated the State Governor for her appointment among many qualified traders in Osun.

She promised to do her best to ensure unity among traders across the State, adding that market women and traders will support the administration of Governor Adeleke to succeed in office.

Earlier in her address of welcome, the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Mrs Kehinde Odediran hinted that the position comes with a lot of duties and responsibilities such as development of market activities, promotion of welfare of traders in all markets among others.

She enjoined her to be diligent and committed to the service of humanity, urging her to ensure that men and women of different ethnic and religious leanings dwell in harmony.