Adeleke Celebrates Ex-President Obasanjo At 87

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has eulogized former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a patriot who inspires faith in Nigeria, showering praise on him for making the service to the country a point of call.

Adeleke who saluted Chief Obasanjo for his selfless contributions towards the advancement of Nigeria, hailed the former president for the sacrifices and moral support put into making sure that Nigeria navigated through turbulent times.

Adeleke in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, recognised Chief Obasanjo’s frontline roles in restoring peace and stability in the African continent, adding that his efforts towards sustaining democracy and national unity remain outstanding and commendable.

“I join family, friends and associates to celebrate a great patriot and passionate leader, His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 85th birthday,” the Governor noted in a congratulatory message.

“Chief Obasanjo embodies sacrifices, dedicating decades to the Nigeria project, bleeding himself on the field for the unity of Nigeria, and as a civilian president, initiated a series of reforms that took Nigeria out of the woods and set it on the course of growth and prosperity.”

Governor Adeleke prays to God to sustain Chief Obasanjo in health and strength so as to enjoy more of his wise guidance and profound perspective on national progress especially at a time like this.