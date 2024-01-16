Adeleke Celebrates Bisi Akande At 85

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has joined other well-wishers to rejoice with the former Governor of the state, Chief Bisi Akande, on the occasion of his 85th birthday, eulogizing his life of dedicated service and impact.

Adeleke recognized Chief Akande for rewarding years of public service to Osun State, achieving great strides from lean resources, and setting the pace for the infrastructural presence in Osun State.

The Governor in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed applauded the birthday celebrant for inspiring a sense of direction for young people through purposeful governance, saying his birthday offers an opportunity to thank him for his contributions to the social and economic development of Osun state.

“Today, I celebrate a politician of note, Chief Bisi Kareem Akande, as he turns 85 years on earth. Baba Akande, as I fondly identify him, is a remarkable administrator, navigating through one of the toughest moments in the history of the state,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“Showing discipline and focus, Baba Akande’s tenure achieved the unthinkable, giving the state a Secretariat among other notable achievements. More appealing about his personality is the warm and receptive policy that defines him, endearing him to people across political divides and faiths.

“As he marks a new age, I convey the heartfelt wishes of the people of Osun state, and thank him for his contributions to the state as a Governor and as a politician who made a lot of difference in our society.”

The Governor prayed to God to bless him with good health and soundness of mind so as to continue to enjoy the benefits of his experience and counsel in advancing development for Osun state and Nigeria as a whole.