Adeleke Calls For Unity In Osun

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Muslim faithfuls in Osun State on the successful completion of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor acknowledged “the devotion, and discipline demonstrated throughout Ramadan,” noting that the holy month represents “not only abstinence but a deep commitment to compassion, social justice, and community service.”

Adeleke gave “a strong assurance to the Muslim community in Osun State that his administration remains attentive to their aspirations, values their contributions, and will continue to protect their rights, support their institutions, and ensure fair inclusion in governance and development initiatives.”

“Osun under my leadership will continue to be a state where religious harmony is preserved and where no group feels marginalised. The policies and programmes of the government will always reflect equity, sensitivity, and respect for all faiths accordingly,” Adeleke said.