Adeleke Calls For Regional Task Team To Address Inter-State Crimes

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has advocated for the creation of a regional task force to monitor and reduce transnational crime in the South West and other regions under the command of the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan.

Adeleke made the call on Wednesday while playing host to Major General Valentine Okoro, the Nigerian Army’s General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, in his office.

During the business visit, the Governor promised the military team that Osun will continue to be a place of hospitality without prejudice and urged for a cooperative working relationship between his government and the GOC.

He praised Brig. Gen. K. F. Sulaimon, Commander of the Engineering Construction Regiment, Ede Army Barrack, for doing an excellent job of securing the state, saying that the mere fact that criminals were aware of the military barrack in Ede served as a sufficient deterrent to those who might be looking for a location to continue their criminal activities.

According to a statement released on Wednesday in Osogbo by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, who quoted Adeleke, “The visit is very significant and a great opportunity to strengthen the security strategy on the sustenance of the current peace and stability not just in Osun but in the region.”

“There is a need for the establishment of a regional task force to track and curb cross-border criminality in the South West and other areas under your Command.”

In an earlier speech, Major General Okoro praised the governor for his significant investment in protecting people’s lives and property, saying that the state was fortunate to have the Engineering Construction Command, Ede, which is populated by a variety of Army engineers, specialists, and combatants who have been enhancing the state’s security infrastructure.

He also praised the Osun government and populace for fostering a stable and secure environment. He then called for increased cooperation between the security agencies and the populace in order to maintain and improve the stable environment by providing the Nigerian Army with accurate and pertinent information.