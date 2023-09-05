Adeleke Calls For Global Partnership For State Development

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called for global partnership for state development.

Adeleke according to his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, gave the charge while addressing the conference of Osun Indigenes in Indianapolis, United States of America.

Adeleke, who was represented by the Secretary to the State government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, reiterated the need to build a future by harnessing the potential of every Osun-born, including those in the diaspora.

“Your support can make an indelible impact. Whether through investment in vital sectors, collaboration on innovative projects, or simply sharing your experiences, your involvement can pave the way for transformation.

” We recognize that you have navigated challenges abroad, and now we ask you to join hands with us to overcome challenges at home. Already, Governor Adeleke appointed a Special Adviser on Diaspora Matters to facilitate collaboration and make you a part of our journey to greatness.”

He spoke further: “Together, we can foster progress that reverberates through generations. Let us harness the power of our collective efforts to build a future that is inclusive, resilient, and promising.

“Your involvement is not just an investment in our homeland, but in the legacy we plan to leave behind for those who follow. Thank you and God bless.”

Adeleke maintained that the success of those in the diaspora should be replicated in the state, affirming that the cabinet is ready to welcome their expertise with open arms for the betterment of the state.

“Your success story is an inspiration, and your interest in seeing our beloved states thrive is an asset we are willing to tap into. This is why, on behalf of the Governor and cabinet members, invite you to be part of our journey, by contributing not just your knowledge, but also your resources and expertise towards our shared vision of a prosperous Osun state.”

The conference was an avenue to keep the people abreast of recent developments back home, and equally to assure them of this administration’s unwavering commitment towards a better Osun.