Adeleke Calls Emergency Security Meeting Over Planned Attacks on Schools

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday raised the alarm over alleged planned attacks on schools and rural farm communities in the state. He thus summoned a meeting of the state security council and announced major security reforms.

In a statement, the governor said intelligence snippets, which he had been given, revealed a deliberate mobilisation of criminal elements to attack rural areas. He said such reports were alarming and posed serious concerns to the well-being of the people.

According to him, his administration is worried about the reports that those behind the plot are targeting disruption of farming activities through kidnappings and attacks on rural farm settlements. Adeleke said the schools are being targeted with abductions and attacks as a way of distracting from the implementation of the safe school initiative and the infrastructure plan. T

he statement said: “The Ministry of Education and all education agencies have been ordered to review safety measures in schools in line with the Safe School initiative. “In specific terms, school principals and heads are expected to clear overgrown school environments and ensure close liaison with the Parents and Teachers Association to secure their school environments.

“The governor further directs the Food Security Committee to submit an interim report to allow for immediate actions to safeguard farm security and secure farmers as the rainy season knocks on the door.”