New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Adeleke Built Solid…

Adeleke Built Solid Base, Network To Emerge Osun Governor At 63, Buhari Affirms

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, as a Senator representing Osun West solidified his base and built a formidable network to emerge governor. The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said this yesterday in his congratulatory message to the governor at 63 today.

According to him, Adeleke’s ability to gradually build a formidable network of friends and political allies has helped his many victories, including leading one of the 36 states in the country.

The President, who felicitated Adeleke and his family on his birthday, be – lieved that his easy going outlook on life has turned into an asset, with a huge following that cuts across all ages.

He urged Adeleke, whose victory was recently validated by the Supreme Court, to place interest of the State and welfare of the people above all else, and seek God’s guidance to deliver on his mandate.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would grant Adeleke the strength, wisdom and courage.

Read Previous

Oyo: Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Robbed ASP
Read Next

BASEPA Cautions Citizens On Dumping Refuse On Roadside

Leave a Comment

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023