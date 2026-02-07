Adeleke Blasts Oyetola, Oyebamiji Over Call For State Of Emergency

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the call by those he described as faceless civil society groups for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state, as the last failed desperate act of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the APC gubernatorial candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who he said, are frustrated by their inability to destabilise Osun State.

In a press statement issued on Saturday in Osogbo, by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor branded the call as a continuation of the failed plot by the Osun APC leadership to seize power through the backdoor after their consistent failure to win the support of Osun people.

“We reiterate well known facts in public domain that the APC is the main source of disturbance in the state, paralysing local government, mismanaging LG fund, and illegally deploying police, making Mr Oyetola and his cohorts the most hated entities in Osun political space.

“The APC seized local government funds, mismanaged the same, and forcefully occupied the councils, all in a bid to provoke violence and conflict. This is a deliberate strategy to create chaos and blame it on the Adeleke-led administration.

Governor Adeleke has, however, succeeded in maintaining peace despite open confrontation and illegality being perpetrated by these groups. The call for a state of emergency is an act of frustration and desperation.

“Osun APC has failed in its evil bid to destabilise and create mayhem in Osun State, hence their resort to an open call for emergency declaration, for which there is no basis or justification.

“How can the APC turn around to accuse Governor Adeleke of creating a crisis in Osun when the whole world knows that it was Mr Oyetola and his cohorts that masterminded the current instability at Osun local government level?

“How can any sane person blame Governor Adeleke when it was the APC illegal chairmen who had criminally hijacked the local government and who had refused to quit office after the expiration of their self-awarded tenure?

“How can Governor Adeleke be responsible for the impunity of seeking tenure elongation by these illegal chairmen while staying on illegally across the councils?

“How is the Governor liable when it was the Osun APC that hijacked Osun LG fund at the UBA, in direct breach of the local government finance laws?

“Who can blame Governor Adeleke, who has been using state money to pay local workers, who were abandoned by the illegal APC chairmen who were hellbent on sharing billions of local government funds among themselves?

“Governor Adeleke is receiving accolades on a daily basis for his legal and matured handling of the local government crisis. The Osun APC has emerged as a truly anti-people and anti-humanity political party.

“We warn agents of violence and conflict that Osun has gone past the era of brute force. No individual or group of individuals will be allowed to further disturb the peace of Osun State. Anybody found creating public mayhem will face the full wrath of the law.

“I have directed the Commissioner of Police to watch, monitor, and stop the plot to plunge Osun into an open conflict. I call on the Inspector General of Police to take note of the current trend and deploy his men to action.

“I again call on Mr President to call Mr Oyetola to order. The action of the minister is splashing mud on the names of the Presidency. Mr Oyetola and his team should allow Osun to breathe.

“Those seeking power should face the electorates; voters will decide. Political power is secured through the people, no backdoor access will work. Osun people will not bow or surrender to impunity and an unconstitutional agenda.”