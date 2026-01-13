Adeleke Bags 2026 BusinessDay Award

Osun State has again earned national recognition as Governor Ademola Adeleke is set to receive the BusinessDay Award 2026 in honour of the state’s outstanding performance in education and human capital competitiveness under his administration.

The award will be presented at the 2026 States Competitiveness and Investment Readiness Awards (SCIRA) holding in Abuja, placing Osun on the national stage for reforms that are already being felt in schools, communities, and households across the state.

The recognition followed a detailed assessment by BusinessDay Newspapers, which irrefutably ranked Osun among the top-performing states in education delivery, youth development, skills readiness, and long-term human capital planning.