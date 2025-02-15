Adeleke Attends Primate Ayodele’s Thanksgiving Service, Gifts Members

Share

Following the grand finale of the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele’s 21 day annual thanksgiving programme on Friday, February 14, Governor Ademola Adeleke engaged In philanthropy activities.

The event which took place in Lagos had in attendance dignitaries including the executive Governors of Osun and Anambra States, Ademola Adeleke and Professor Charles Soludo alongside Senator Abiodun Olujimiand traditional rulers who honour the special occasion.

Saturday Telegraph report that the 21 days of thanksgiving’ which began in January recorded an influx of accolades for the prophet whose major aim for the programme was philanthropy, which includes visitations to church members’ houses, schools, churches, Ikoyi prison, distinguished police officers, several police stations, etc to offer relief materials and spiritual assistance.

During the event, Governor Adeleke expressed appreciation to Primate Ayodele for inviting him to celebrate God with him.

He acknowledged the renowned cleric as a true servant of God, assuring of his support for the prophet’s philanthropic works.

Also, the governor presented washing machines, hair dryers, sewing machines, grinding machines to widows and church members, chairs, mattresses, food items, and uniforms to the Nigerian correctional centres.

He also presented three car gifts to journalists and two church members, on behalf of Primate Ayodele.

Reacting to the good gesture, Primate Ayodele described the governor as the best person Osun State has, while assuring him that he would get a second term in office no matter what opposition parties in the state try to do.

He also narrated how he met the governor some years back, expressing gratitude for his presence at the annual Thanksgiving programme.

He said, “Your Excellency, let me remind you. In 2018, you were in the Senate. I came to your house, a white-story building located along the road. I told you that you will win but they will rob you of victory.

“You stood up, screamed and later danced to give thanks to God. When the election was rigged, I gave thanks to God for the grace he gave me to deliver His message to you”.

