Adeleke Assures Of Safety As NEMA Alerts Osun, 18 Others On Impending Flood

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has predicted that Osun, Delta, Ondo, Sokoto, and 15 other states will witness torrential rainfall that may lead to flood this month.

The heavy rains, which could possibly lead to flooding in the areas, may affect 56 communities. Some of the communities are Aboh in Delta State; Ado-Ekiti, Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo and OwenaOndo State.

Other communities include Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo, Surulere, Atani in Anambra state, Ifo, Ota and Sagamu in Ogun state, Lafia and Wamba in Nasarawa State, Ikom and Ogoja in Cross River State.

This is just as the Osun State Government expressed its preparedness to contain possible flood in the state.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, recently predicted three days of cloudiness, rainfall and thunderstorms across the country.

The agency advised airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports and periodic alerts from NiMet for effective planning of their operations.

NiMet said moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods.

The statement reads in part: “The public is advised to take necessary caution, and avoid driving and walking through flood waters”; urging “risk and disaster managers, agencies, and individuals to be proactive in averting the loss of lives and properties during the rainy season”.

In response to these predictions, residents of Osun communities, especially those who live in riverine and flood-prone areas have been charged to take proactive measures to forestall disasters.

Speaking on a live radio programme early on Tuesday in Ilesa, the Osun State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Mayowa Adejorin said the government of the state had already taken proactive steps to forestall disasters, prior to NiMet’s forecast.

According to Adejorin, parts of efforts made right from the inception of the Adeleke administration in the state to broaden channelisation and dredge canals in communities throughout the state, especially, in major cities across zones like Osogbo, Ede, Iwo, Gbongan, IlesIa, Ile-Ife and others as a proactive measure to forestall disasters.

He stated that a task force had been put in place all over the state to respond promptly to environmental challenges, stating that it was the promptness often the task force that saved the day during the recent Ikire flooding disaster.

Seeking greater collaboration among the Federal Government, Oyo State and Osun State, Adejorin expressed hope that the floods will be prevented and people’s lives and property will be more secure and assured.

He revealed ongoing measures by the Adeleke administration to empower local governments and LCDAs in the state to be more preventive, proactive and responsive to environmental issues, not only when floodings occur but to be. effective and efficient all year round.