Adeleke Arrives Nigeria After One Month Vacation Abroad

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has arrived in Nigeria after a month of working vacation outside the country.

The Governor who arrived at the Murtala International Airport in an elated mood said he feels refreshed and recharged for more service to the good people of Osun State.

In a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed made available to newsmen in Osogbo, Wednesday, said the Governor is set for business as usual.

“I’m elated to be back in Nigeria in the midst of my people. You all can see I’m in an excited mood as I’m now recharged and refreshed to deliver more good governance and service delivery to the people of Osun.

“The insinuation of whether I’m sick or otherwise is unfounded. I am as fit as a fiddle. I went on a working vacation to both recharge and meet partners for the development and progress of our state. ”

“Those spreading falsehood about my trip are just embarrassed and dumbfounded by our achievements. That’s why they’re spreading all those unfounded rumours.

“I’m back now, hale and hearty. The good work continues in Osun”, the Governor reiterated to pressmen on his arrival.