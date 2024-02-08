Adeleke Approves Recruitment Of 5000 Teachers

…Awards N1bn Rehabilitation Contract for Ora Igbomina Waterworks

The Osun State Government on Wednesday approved the immediate recruitment of Five Thousand teachers and Two Hundred and Fifty education officers to fill vacancies in the state teaching service.

At the Executive Council meeting held yesterday, Council also approved a contract for the rehabilitation of Ora Igbomina water works at a total sum of One billion, Three Hundred and Eight Six Million, Eight Hundred and Seventeen Thousand Naira, Thirty Six Kobo.

The Council noted that the approval for the recruitment of teachers follows the conclusion of the need assessment which the Governor ordered last year.

The Council directed that the Ministry of Education should fast-track the process of recruitment to strengthen the education system.

On the Ora Igbomina water works, according to Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor, the Council directed that the mobilization of the contractor should be handled immediately in view of the worsening exchange rate.

Governor Adeleke had earlier charged members of the council to be innovative and think out of the box to deliver on their ministerial mandate.

“To achieve a lot, let us think out of the box. Let us be innovative. We should not be giving excuses. We have a job to do and we must deliver, no matter the condition”, the Governor charged the cabinet members.