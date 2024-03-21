Adeleke Approves Promotions Within Osun Civil Service

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the promotions due to civil servants after a statutory process supervised by the Head of Service, Mr Samuel Ayanleye Aina in conjunction with the Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission.

According to a circular issued by the Head of Service, the promotion letters to all due personnel for last year have been approved by Governor Adeleke and are being issued letters of promotion by their respective Commissions, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Head of Service declared that the promotion followed all due processes as prescribed by the extant Public Service Rules.

“Mr Governor duly approved the exercise in compliance with his earlier directive that promotion exercise should be a regular feature of the service.

“So I can confirm that letters are being given out to promoted officers. On behalf of Mr Governor, I also congratulate them”, Mr Aina noted.

Commenting on the promotion exercise, Governor Adeleke reaffirms the commitment of his administration to workers’ welfare. The Governor particularly noted that the exercise is unarguably in line with the pursuance of No. 1 of the 5 – 5-Point Action Plan of his administration which is giving the welfare of public servants topmost priority.

“I assure all civil servants that the public service reform is on course. We will deliver a fully professionalized public service.

“I congratulate the beneficiaries. I urge you to show a deeper passion for public service. Our government will ensure the required opportunity for all to operate and display their spirit of service to the state”, the Governor stated.