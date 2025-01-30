Adeleke Approves New Olojudo Of Ido Ajegunle, 5 Others

Share

The Osun State Executive Council yesterday approved the appointment of Prince Timileyin Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle in the Obokun Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Kolapo Alimi said other approved new kings are Prince Emmanuel Ayoola as the Oluwaro of Iwaro in the Ife North Local Government Area and Prince Kazeem Ogungbe as Oniwata of Iwata in the Irewole Local Government Area.

The Council elevated Baales, including the Owajigbo of Ejigbo-Orangun; Baale Owamagbon of Ila, Baale Owafaye of Obalogbo-Ila (Ila Traditional Council); Baale Osi Okero-Ife, Baale Mayowa Ifegunle-Ife; Olu of Apatalami-Ife; Baale Ayede Temidire Town; Baale Akingbade of Ayetutu Ipoye-Ife (Ife Traditional Council).

