May 20, 2023
Adeleke Approves Dissolution Of Uniosun Governing Council

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Friday approved dissolution of the Governing Council of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) with immediate effect. The dissolution is made known in a press statement signed by the Head of Service, S A Aina, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Friday.

The Governor appreciated members of the Governing Council of the University for the immense contributions to the development of the university. “The Governor of osun State, Senator demola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Osun State University with immediate effect.

“While thanking the Council members for their selfless service and commitment to the University, the Governor equally appreciates them immensely for their contributions to the development of the University in particular and the State at large and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.”

Buhari Orders Resumption Of N' East Devt Commission Governing Council
Mompha Denies Alleged EFCC's Arrest Claims In A Live Video

