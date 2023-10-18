Adeleke Appoints Management Teams For Osun United, Osun Babes FC

The Osun State government-led by Ademola Adeleke has approved the constitution of management teams for both Osun United and Osun Babes FC.

The State government also appointed football coaches for both football clubs.

This is made known in a statement from the deputy Governor who doubles as Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs, Prince Kola Adewusi, and made available to journalists in, Osogbo, yesterday.

According to the statement, Akin Maxwell has been appointed Chairman of Osun United Football Club, Abimbola Rufus is the Community Relation Manager, Femi Okenla appointed as Marketing and Communication, Kabiru Adekunle as Team Manager, and Oyewole Opeyemi as Secretary.

However, for Osun Babes Football Club, Mrs. Tola Usman(Chairperson), Wole Animasahun (Team Manager) and Mrs. Ronke Ogunbanwo (Secretary)

Meanwhile, Seye Ajayi has been appointed as Chief Coach for Osun United Coaches, Sina Afolabi, Assistant Coach I, Waheed Olapade, Assistant Coach II, Lateef Yusuf, Goalkeeper Coach, Seyi Akanni as Medical Officer while Akeem Adebayo Mogba is welfare Officer.

For Osun Babes Coaches: Bayo Adesina – Chief Coach, Kolawole Keshi – Assistant Coach I, Yinka Oyeleye – Assistant Coach II, Segun Awopetu – Goalkeeper Coach and Omolola Seun – Medical Officer