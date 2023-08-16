Adeleke Appoints Caretaker Chairmen For LGs, Secures Approval Of State Assembly

Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Caretaker committees for Local Government Council Areas, Local Government Development Areas, and the Area Office in Osun state after securing approval of the State House of Assembly.

The Governor had written to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, seeking approval for the appointment of the Caretaker committees.

The Governor’s letter in part reads as follows: “In view of the urgency of the need for a functioning local government system and the arising necessity due to the non-existence of legitimate and democratically elected Local Government Executives across the Local Government Councils in Osun State, I hereby forward the attached list of Caretaker members for all the Local Government Council Areas, Local Government Development Area and Area Councils across Osun State, for your consideration, pending the holding of Local Government elections in line with the relevant provisions of the law.

“I seek your expeditious approval so as to properly re-shape and direct the administration of the third tier of government in Osun State”, the letter partly read.

The letter which was later considered by the lawmakers was followed by the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the Caretaker members is fixed for today Wednesday, August 16th at the Car park of the Bola Ige House, Abere, Osogbo by 10: am.