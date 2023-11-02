Adeleke Appoints Board Members, Constitutes LGEA Education Boards

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of members of non-statutory boards as well as Chairmen, Secretaries and members of Local Government Education Boards.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke directed that the appointments take immediate effect.

He however charged the new appointees to strictly observe the rule of law, due process and procurement laws in all their doings.

The Governor had earlier appointed Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the non-statutory boards.

The appointment cut across the boards such as UNIOSUN, Osun State Polytechnics, Iree, Hospital Management Board, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation OSBC board

Others are Muslim Pilgrim Welfares Borad, Christians Pilgrims Welfare Board, Osun Council for art and Culture, TESCOM, Osun Tourism Board, and Osun Internal Revenue among others.

Adeleke congratulated the appointees and welcomed them aboard the train of development and hope for Osun state.