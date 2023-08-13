Adeleke Appoints Aremo Morufu As SSA On Climate Change

Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Aremo Adedapo Morufu Alamu as a Senior Special Assistant on Climate Change.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, and dated August 9, 2023.

Aremo Morufu who is a trained engineer from the University of Ilorin, also holds a Master of Technology in Project Management from the Federal University of Minna (FUTMINNA).

Aremo Morufu who is DGNB certified from Stuttgart in Germany, was equally a participant at the 2023 Biomass/Climate Change conference in recently held Italy.

He has over 15 years work experience as an engineer in both public and private sector. Until his recent appointment, Aremo Morufu is the Principal Engineer at the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Agriculture, Abuja.

Aremo Morufu is an active member of PDP since 1998 and played active roles in the election of Governor Adeleke in 2018 and 2022 respectively.