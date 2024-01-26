Adeleke Appoints Acting Provost For Osun College Of Education

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the appointment of Dr Jimoh Lasisi Ayanda as the acting Provost of the State College of Education, Ila Orangun.

The appointment, according to Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, was sequel to the suspension of Prof Jimoh Atanda Afolabi as Provost on grounds of financial impropriety, concealment of official information/ records; and failure to update the Governing Council on the important issues of the College.

Dr Jimoh Lasisi Ayanda holds the following qualifications: National Certificate of Education (English/Islamic Studies (Ila-Orangun, 1990); Bachelor of Arts (Islamic Studies, University of Ilorin, 1996); Masters of Arts, University of Ilorin, 2004) and Ph.D, Islamic Studies( University of Ilorin, 2016)

The acting Provost has spent a cumulative 22 years as a lecturer at the College.

His total number of years of experience as a lecturer in the College of Education sector including years in the Federal College of Education (Special Oyo, Oyo State) is 25 years.

A specialist in Islamic History and Jurisprudence, the acting provost has served the College in various capacities as follows:

Assistant Secretary, COEASU OSSCE Ila-Orangun 2005-2007; Secretary COEASU OSSCE Ila-Orangun, 2008- 2010; Chairman, COEASU OSSCE Ila-Orangun 2010- 2014; Chairman, Council of Academic Unions of Osun State Tertiary Institutions ( CASUOSTI) 2013- 2016.

The acting appointment takes immediate effect.