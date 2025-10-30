Adeleke Alleges Victimisation By FG, Warns Against Election Rigging

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has accused the Federal Government of marginalising his administration because it belongs to a different political party from the one in power at the centre.

Speaking in Akure during the two-day Southwest Summit on Democracy and Federalism organised by Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, and the DAWN Commission, Adeleke alleged that the Federal Government was using state power for partisan purposes.

Represented by his Deputy, Kola Adeusi, the governor said Osun State had become “a case study in how not to treat a sub-national entity in a democratic setting,” urging Southwest leaders to place regional progress above political differences.

He decried what he described as a “wilful breach of the constitution” and the “politicisation of federal power,” claiming that Osun had been deprived of its legitimate rights despite its willingness to cooperate with the Federal Government.

According to him, “There is an ongoing wilful breach of the constitution to deprive a sub-national entity of its due rights simply because it does not belong to the same party as the ruling party at the centre. Osun provides extensive data on how not to treat a sub-national entity in a truly democratic environment.”

Adeleke explained that since assuming office in 2022, his administration had maintained open communication with the Federal Government, directing ministries and agencies to respond promptly to federal correspondence, participate in national programmes, and host federal events.

Despite these efforts, he lamented that political partisanship had overshadowed cooperation, alleging that Osun’s attempts to reconstruct federal roads and revive abandoned projects were frustrated by political operatives at the centre.

“Our olive branch to enhance collaboration is clouded by political partisanship actively promoted by operatives of the ruling party at the centre. Federal projects and initiatives are now being routed through party structures instead of the Osun State Government machinery,” he said.

The governor further accused federal security agencies of shielding members of the ruling party even when they break the law, claiming that some party officials in Osun had boasted of using security forces to intimidate state officials and hijack political structures.

He also alleged that the state’s local government funds were seized earlier in the year without a court order, while duly elected officials were prevented from assuming office.

“In Osun today, federal party officials boast of powers to deploy security apparatus to witch-hunt state officials. Worse still, they enjoy security cover when making such provocative declarations,” he added.

Despite the challenges, Adeleke highlighted his administration’s achievements, citing federal records showing Osun’s improved performance in education, health, debt management, and infrastructure.

He said the state now ranks first in access to primary healthcare in the Southwest, reduced its debt by over 40 percent, and moved from 33rd to 7th position in national examination rankings. Osun, he added, is also recognised as a model in school feeding and among the top five states in proactive climate governance.

On regional development, Adeleke called for unity among Southwest leaders, urging them to prioritise projects such as a Southwest Circular Cargo Railway, dry ports, and the strengthening of Amotekun as a regional security network.

“The Southwest must elevate power applications beyond partisan considerations. We must never deploy federal power against ourselves, no matter our political differences,” he said.

Adeleke warned against undermining democracy, stressing that respect for the people’s will as expressed through the ballot box remains the foundation of good governance.

“We must avoid the temptation to rig elections,” he cautioned.