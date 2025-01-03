Adeleke Aims At Improving Health Conditions, Promoting Sports In Osun – Prince Adekunle

Share

…remodelling of Oshogbo stadium in Osun state has begun!

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has aimed at improving the physical health, mental health, and overall well-being of the inhabitants of Osun State through sports development.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer of Messrs. Maxwell International Ventures Limited, the company awarded the contract of remodelling the Osogbo Sports Complex, Prince Olukayode Adekunle Dosunmu.

Prince Adekunle told journalists in Osun while lauding the Governor on the move to rehabilitate the stadium in the state.

According to him, this move is a testament to the Governor’s commitment to discovering talents in the area of sports and a show of his passion for sports promotion across all levels.

“I am using this opportunity to tell the children, youths, women, and the elderly that the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is poised towards improving the physical health, mental health, and overall well-being of the people of the state in his move to rehabilitate the stadium.

“He is doing a lot in the area of cardiovascular issues. The stadium would help them take on some form of physical exercise and training comfortably.

“I can tell you for sure that this move is a testament to the Governor’s disposition towards discovering talents in the area of sports, just as demonstrated by the success of the last captain of the Nigerian Female Football Team, and a show of his passion for sports promotion across all levels. This initiative highlights the Governor’s dedication to nurturing and empowering local talents, providing them with the necessary infrastructure and support to excel in their chosen fields.

“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. A well-functioning stadium is a very good way to keep our youths positively busy and focused, reducing the likelihood of engaging in risky behaviours while instilling values like fair play, respect, and accountability.

“I want to assure you that Senator Adeleke will not betray the trust reposed in him by the people of the State.

“The contract, which has a twelve-month completion timeline, will bring in a state-of-the-art, FIFA-standard stadium that could host all international events.”

