Adeleke Affirms Support For Press As Osun NUJ Chair Launches Book

Governor Ademola Adeleke has commended the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, on the launch of his book “Echoes of My Journey”, describing it as a significant literary contribution that reflects the resilience and commitment of Nigerian journalists.

Adeleke, who was represented by the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-Governmental Relations, Comrade Biyi Odunlade, gave the commendation on Wednesday at the NUJ Press Centre in Osogbo, where he served as the Special Guest of Honour during the official unveiling of the book authored by the veteran journalist and union leader.

Praising the NUJ and its leadership in Osun State for maintaining high standards of professionalism and ethical conduct, the governor emphasised the importance of storytelling in documenting history and shaping public discourse.

“The title Echoes of My Journey captures the essence of storytelling as a powerful tool for preserving personal and collective experiences,” Adeleke noted.

“This book is a testament to the vital role journalists play in upholding truth, promoting accountability, and shaping societal progress.”

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for press freedom and media development, describing journalism as the cornerstone of democracy.

“We are committed to creating an enabling environment where journalists can operate freely, with access to resources and opportunities to excel,” he stated.

“Your role in highlighting government achievements and pointing out areas for improvement strengthens our resolve to serve the people better.”

He also praised Comrade Ajadosu’s exemplary leadership and encouraged other professionals to document their journeys as a way of preserving history and inspiring future generations.

The governor further invited attendees to explore the cultural richness of Osogbo, describing the city as the “heart of Yoruba civilisation” and a symbol of Osun’s hospitality, creativity, and development.

“Osun State is a land of warmth, culture, and growth. I welcome you all to enjoy its vibrancy and unique traditions,” he added.

In his remarks, the book launcher, Dr. Femi Adefila, lauded Comrade Ajadosu for documenting his experience in the journalism profession, describing the book as a bold and commendable step.

“I have known Comrade Ajadosu for many years in the field of journalism, and I must commend him for this outstanding achievement,” Adefila said.

“This book offers readers deep insight into the author’s journey and should be read by all who wish to understand the essence of journalistic dedication.”

He urged all dignitaries present to pick up a copy of the book, adding that it would reveal more about the author’s personality and contributions to media practice.

Other speakers at the event also commended the author for fulfilling his dream of documenting his professional journey, stating that the book would serve as a source of inspiration for upcoming journalists and a valuable addition to media literature in Nigeria.