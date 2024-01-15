Adeleke Advocates Military, Community Devt Agency Synergy

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on Nigerian military and community development agencies across the country to work in synergy for the implementation of the civil-military intervention programme.

Adeleke made this call on Monday during the laying of the wreath for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Osogbo.

The governor who lauded the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja for several civil-military projects commissioned since he assumed office said the welcome development should be expanded further.

According to Adeleke “I must also commend the military leadership for the faithful implementation of the civil-military intervention programme.

“I noticed the Chief of Army Staff has commissioned several projects since he assumed office. This is a welcome development which should be expanded further.

“I further recommend that the military leadership work with the community development agencies in each state in the implementation process. Such a collaboration will ensure the right location of projects and synergy with local development plans.

“A presentation by the Military to the National Economic Council on this subject may even further deepen funding for the civil–military projects.”

The governor, however, assured the military men that his administration we attend to their needs saying “We value and appreciate your sacrifice to the nation.

“You should be rest assured that we are attending to your demands as listed in your speeches. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) will follow up on the details.

“As a Governor, I will be a practitioner and advocate of your interest at national and other strategic levels”.