Adelami Sworn In As Ondo Deputy Gov

The newly appointed Deputy Governor of Ondo State and former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olaide Adelami, has officially taken the oath of office as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

New Telegraph reports that Adelami was swearing-in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola.

The development is coming following Adelami’s selection by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The former clerk’s name was subsequently submitted to the state House of Assembly for review and approval.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the International Culture and Event Centre in Akure on Thursday.

Details later…