Adelami Breaks Silence On His Appointment As Ondo Deputy Gov

The newly-appointed Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olayide Adelami, on Friday, said his nomination was divinely ordered as he never lobbied for the position.

Adelami who spoke during a visit to traditional rulers in his hometown of Owo, the headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of the State said he had been pursuing a federal appointment when he was unexpectedly nominated by Gov Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Aiyedatiwa nominated the former deputy clerk of the National Assembly as his deputy after the dissolution of the state cabinet on Wednesday.

The nomination was subsequently confirmed by the Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday, January 27, 2024. READ ALSO: Aiyedatiwa Shuns Ondo Assembly, Fails To Respond To Allegations – Speaker

Impeachment: Ondo deputy gov shuns House, fails to respond to charges –Speaker Speaking on the development, Adelami said his nomination underscored the unexpected trajectory of his political journey. The deputy governor designate started his thank-you visit from the palace of the Olowo, Oba Gbadegeshin Ogunoye, also visited the Ojomoluda of Ijebu-Owo, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo, and the Olupenmen of Upenmen, Oba Ebenezer Adewumi-Ogunmolasuyi. Other obas visited included the Oloba of Uso, Oba (Dr) Ademola Oyinbade, and the Alale of Idasen, Oba Kokumoa Olotupa. Adelami expressed his appreciation to Aiyedatiwa for considering him worthy of the position, despite his name not being among those speculated for the position. He thanked the traditional rulers for their support and expressed his gratitude for being appointed to the position with the assurance that he would do everything in his power to bring developmental strides to the state. “I never contested for deputy governor; I was looking for a federal appointment when I was called to be a deputy. I do not take this opportunity for granted. “Divine providence made this happen. I will serve the people of Ondo State to the best of my ability,” he said. The deputy governor pledged to collaborate with the governor in advancing the state and to assist in reconciling any aggrieved party members.