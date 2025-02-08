Adelaja Takes Over As Oyo, Osun Customs Controller

Share

The Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Joseph Olugbuyi Adelaja, has assumed duty as the new helmsman for the Oyo/Osun Area Command, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The development was made known to the public on Saturday through a press statement issued and signed by the ASC II Abdulmalik Abiodun Akintola, the new Public Relations Officer for Oyo/Osun Area Command.

Abdulmalik who took over the Command’s PRO duties from Kayode Wey who recently got promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) in a copy of the statement made available to Naijanewshub noted that the Command on Friday 7th February 2025 witnessed the formal handing over ceremony between the outgoing Area Controller, Dr Ben Oramalugo, and the incoming Area Controller, Comptroller Joseph Olugbuyi Adelaja.

Abdulmalik maintained that the event which took place at the operational headquarters of the Command in Ibadan, marked a significant transition in leadership.

He stated further that Dr. Ben Oramalugo, who served the Command with dedication, commitment, and remarkable leadership, took time to reflect on the numerous successes recorded during his tenure.

“During his administration, the Command achieved notable strides in revenue generation, anti-smuggling operations, and the enforcement of customs regulations, contributing positively to the socio-economic growth of the region and the country at large.

“In his parting remarks, Dr. Oramalugo expressed his gratitude to the officers and men of the Command for their support and cooperation throughout his tenure. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and discipline in achieving the mandate of the Nigeria Customs Service and urged the Command to remain resolute in the fight against illicit trade and smuggling.”

“Taking over the mantle of leadership, Comptroller J.O Adelaja, who assumes office as the new Area Controller of Oyo/Osun Area Command, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception extended to him and reaffirmed his commitment to building on the legacy left by his predecessor. Comptroller Adelaja promised to uphold the core values of the Nigeria Customs Service, including integrity, professionalism, and service excellence.”

He also emphasized his readiness to ensure that the Command continues to contribute significantly to the collection of government revenue and the fight against economic sabotage.”

“In attendance at the ceremony were senior officers of the Command Nigeria who witnessed the smooth transition and expressed their support for the new leadership.”

“This transition represents a continued commitment by the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure efficiency, transparency, and innovation in all its operations, ultimately contributing to national development,” Abdulmalik stated.

