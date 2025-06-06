Adelabu Urges Nigerians’ Continued Support For Tinubu

Share

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a message commemorating the Islamic festival, Adelabu described Eid-ul-Adha as a celebration that embodies love, sacrifice, and unwavering obedience to the will of Allah — a symbolic remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s profound devotion.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to my fellow Muslim faithful on this joyous Eid-ul-Adha,” the Minister stated.

He emphasized that the sacred festival calls for deep reflection on the values of compassion, kindness, and generosity, especially towards the less privileged and those in need.

Adelabu also used the opportunity to urge Nigerians to remain steadfast and continue supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As we celebrate, let us also keep faith in President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering determination to deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda for our nation,” he added.

