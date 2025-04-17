Adelabu To World Bank: Why Nigeria Can’t Have Stable Electricity

Share

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said that it is not possible to have a stable electricity industry in Nigeria with about 12 million customers with only six million meters.

He, however, said that the Federal Government was laying a solid foundation for a stable, reliable, and effective power supply for Nigeria and was willing to partner with international agencies and reputable organisations to achieve the objectives.

He spoke while hosting the World Bank delegation in his office in Abuja, according to a statement yesterday by Emmanuel Masha,

They also demanded removal of Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju, over his alleged bias in his handling of peaceful protests against emergency rule in the state President Bola Tinubu on March 18 declared a state of emergency in Rivers and suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the House of Assembly members for six months over the political crisis in the state.

his Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji.

The minister said the issue of the power sector is of the utmost concern to President Bola Tinubu and that the President has given total support to all efforts at making the sector work.

He blamed the alleged neglect of the sector by the past administrations for the rot and the degeneration that the sector is passing through.

He noted that there has been significant improvement since President Tinubu took over. The minister lamented the neglect of power infrastructure, which, he said, has contributed to the present problems in the sector.

Adelabu said:

“How will you explain the kind of infrastructure that we put together for our transmission network across the country? Thousands of kilometres of power line, thousands of power transformers, hundreds of thousands of distribution transformers that we have not maintained over time and expect them to keep sustaining our energy supply.

It is not possible. How do we allow our people to be vandalizing infrastructure and expect stable electricity? “So how do you have a sector with over 12 million customers and our meter is not more than six million and we expect to have a stable industry? No, it’s not possible.

A statement by Dr Nancy Chidi Nwankwo and Dr Vivian Ige-Elenwo on behalf of the protesters said:

“The continuous actions of the imposed Sole Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas have clear- ly exposed the ulterior and politically motivated intentions behind this so-called emergency rule.

“Nearly one month after assuming control, rather than fostering reconciliation among the political stakeholders, Ibas has deepened the divide.

“His actions of dismantling democratic institutions and orchestrating policies aimed at achieving political domination serve only the interests of those who appointed him. “We firmly reject every attempt to stifle the voices of our people or frustrate governments?

“In 1984, when the military was in power here, we achieved 2000 megawatts. Between 1984 and 2023, it took us 40 years to add an additional 2000 megawatts.” He added: “Now we have an average of 5,800 megawatts generation within one and a half years that we came to the office.

What I’m saying is that, if the past administrations had been adding things like this, we would not be where we are today. And that is why I said that President Tinubu is actually laying the kind of foundation that we need for our country to grow.

