Adelabu Targets Training Of 1,200 Engineers In 10 Years

Share

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has unveiled an ambitious 10-year plan to address the manpower deficit in Nigeria’s electricity sector, including the training of at least 1,200 electrical engineers and the prioritization of local contractors under a strict “Nigeria First” procurement policy.

Speaking at the opening of the Ministry of Power’s management retreat themed ‘Development of Ministerial Performance Management System (MPMS) for 2025’ on Tuesday in Abuja, Adelabu warned that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would no longer tolerate excuses in delivering stable electricity to Nigerians.

He described the revival of the power sector as “non-negotiable” for the nation’s economic survival.

The minister’s remarks were contained in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Bolaji Tunji.

According to Tunji, Adelabu’s comments followed Monday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of a comprehensive roadmap to reverse decades of infrastructure decay in the power sector, despite Nigeria’s vast energy resources.

He disclosed that President Tinubu would soon issue an Executive Order mandating ministries and agencies to award contracts to local firms and invest in indigenous technical expertise.

“We cannot keep outsourcing our future. In 10 years, we must replace the lost generation of engineers,” Adelabu said.

“Mr. President emphasized the importance of local content, and an Executive Order is being drafted to that effect. It urges us to look inward—particularly in contract awards. We must invest intentionally in local capacity building to reverse the shortage of skilled professionals in the power sector.”

Adelabu stressed the need for honest engagement during the retreat to produce practical and results-driven outcomes.

He also acknowledged recent gains in grid stability since January 2025, attributing the improvement to consistent teamwork and coordinated efforts across the ministry.

However, he urged faster progress and emphasized that ministry performance would now face quarterly reviews by the Presidential Monitoring Unit.

“In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we’ve been given a clear mandate to deliver results. Our performance is being tracked quarterly by the Central Delivery Coordination Unit reporting directly to Mr. President.

“As a Ministry, we must not only align with that vision, we must lead the way. The success of our sector is essential for the success of every segment of the economy,” he stated.

He urged ministry staff to ignore negative commentary and focus on showcasing verifiable achievements to the public.

“This isn’t about talk—it’s about doing,” Adelabu charged, directing officials to abandon theoretical discussions and focus on actionable solutions.

According to the statement, the retreat also focused on finalizing the ministry’s 2025 work plan. The minister called for “brutal honesty” in identifying systemic failures and demanded teamwork to improve overall performance.

“This retreat is important as it gives us the space to reflect and be intentional about where we are going. Our focus is on performance management and harmonizing our 2025 work plan in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to ensure all Nigerians have access to reliable electricity to power economic growth.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mahmuda Mamman, reinforced the minister’s message, linking staff promotions to measurable performance outcomes.

“Citizens will judge us by their meter readings, not our PowerPoints,” Mamman declared.

He encouraged the staff to improve their strategy and commit to a results-driven culture that places citizens at the heart of the ministry’s goals. He also commended the Head of Service of the Federation for organizing the retreat.

Share