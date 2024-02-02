Adelabu Speaks On Epileptic Power Supply

In the wake of a recent massive blackout in Nigeria, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Power has said that it is aiming to provide its citizens with a reliable power supply.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu made the disclosure in a statement uploaded on his X account on Friday.

According to him, the generating firms’ (GenCos) inadequate supply of gas was the primary reason for the nation’s inadequate electricity supply.

“Yesterday, I had crucial discussions with power Generating companies (GenCos) and Distribution companies (DisCos) to address the ongoing issue of blackouts in parts of our country,” Adelabu said.

“Power supply during the yuletide improved, but unfortunately, we’ve experienced setbacks in the new year. After investigations, it’s clear that the main cause of poor power supply is the low supply of gas to GenCos.”

He stated that he visited facilities in Olorunshogo, Ogun State, and Omotosho, Ondo State, to gain a firsthand understanding of the challenges, saying that resolving the gas supply issue is the top priority.

“During our meeting, we also addressed the indebtedness to GenCos by Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET). While acknowledging the sector’s liquidity challenge, we are working on validating the debt and determining a fair resolution.

“I emphasised the importance of GenCos establishing contractual arrangements with gas suppliers to ensure a steady gas supply. Recognising concessions may be needed, I assure you that we are committed to working on this to stabilise the power sector,” he added.

To tackle the gas supply and liquidity challenges, Adelabu said he has decided to form a committee involving all stakeholders to resolve these issues and ensure a more reliable and consistent power supply for the citizens.

He disclosed that a plan has been developed to begin discussions with the minister of state for petroleum resources about collaboration and to emphasise to the ministry the importance of prioritising petrol over power.

“Our commitment is unwavering in addressing the challenges affecting power supply. We understand the impact on citizens, and our goal is to swiftly resolve the issues of gas supply, indebtedness, and overall sector stability.”

The minister, however, urged citizens to be patient as the government worked together to ensure Nigeria’s energy future was brighter and more reliable.