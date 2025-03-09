Adelabu Seeks US-Africa Energy Collaboration

Share

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has emphasized the critical importance of strengthening collaboration between the United States and Africa to tackle energy poverty, drive sustainable development and foster economic growth.

He said this while delivering a keynote address at the 10th Powering Africa Summit (PAS25), held in Washington, DC, USA, according to a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji.

The summit, themed “The Future of the US and Africa Energy Partnership,” brought together African leaders, global investors, and energy sector experts to address Africa’s energy challenges and unlock sustainable development opportunities.

The Minister who represented Nigeria at the summit highlighted the significant progress achieved through initiatives such as Power Africa, which has played a pivotal role in expanding electricity access, mobilizing investments, and supporting policy reforms across Nigeria and the African continent.

He also commended the recent launch of ‘Mission 300’, an ambitious initiative aimed at providing 300 million Africans with electricity access by 2030.

He called for stronger partnerships among stakeholders to achieve this goal, underscoring Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging technology transfer, infrastructure development, and capacity building to accelerate energy transition and drive economic growth.

According to Tunji, a key highlight of the summit was Adelabu’s meeting with the United States Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright.

He added that during their discussions, Wright reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to partnering with African nations to address energy poverty and promote sustainable development.

The US Energy Secretary expressed enthusiasm for deepening collaboration in renewable energy, off-grid solutions, and private-sector investments.

Other outcomes from the summit, according to Tunji include: a platform for building strategic relationships with global investors and industry leaders, Policy frameworks to support the growth of Africa’s energy sector, and Investment opportunities for developing Nigeria’s and Africa’s energy infrastructure.

“The Minister’s participation at PAS25 reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing energy access and sustainable development while showcasing the country’s potential as a key player in Africa’s energy transformation.

“The summit highlighted the immense potential for strengthened US- Africa partnerships to drive progress in the global energy landscape,” Tunji said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

