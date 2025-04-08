Adelabu Seeks Collaboration With Nigerian Engineers On Sector’s Challenges

Share

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has called for a collaboration and a stronger working relationship between the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Federal Ministry of Power, especially in addressing challenges in the power sector.

Adelabu made the call in Abuja during the visit of NSE, led by its President, Engr. Margret Aina Oguntala, to discuss areas of collaboration between the NSE and the Ministry.

A statement by Adelabu’s aide, Bolaji Tunji, said the discussion further centred on strategic partnerships, mentorship opportunities, and the crucial role of NSE in providing technical advisory support to the Ministry on powerrelated issues.

According to the Minister, considering the numbers of engineers that the country has produced, Nigeria should have migrated from the engineering related problems facing the nation, especially in the power sector.

He challenged engineers in the country to take the issue of training seriously, encourage and be a role model for the younger generation to enable them to show more interest in the profession while also assuring the NSE of willingness to work closely with the Society in addressing some of the challenges in the power sector.

He said: “Let me thank you and your executive members for your visit to me and to the Power Ministry. There is no way to separate the Power Ministry from the NSE because most of our work here is engineering -related, so there is a natural relationship between us.

But the issue is that, has this relationship crystallised to mutual benefits? Has the ministry benefitted from the competence of the NSE members to impact the power infrastructure in the country in the supply of a stable, functional, and reliable power?

