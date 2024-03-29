Adelabu Salutes Tinubu On 72nd Birthday

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has felicitated the President/Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 72nd birthday.

Adelabu who sent his heartfelt congratulations to the president in a goodwill message issued by his spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a statesman and political icon the Country needs at this period in its history.

Adelabu recalled the contributions of the President in the democratic journey of the nation. “Having been a major actor in the enthronement of the democracy that the country is enjoying today, the confidence reposed in him with the presidential mandate is well placed”.

The Minister extolled the virtues of President Tinubu as a committed democrat, a visionary leader and a lover of Nigeria and Nigerians, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

“Ever before becoming the president, he had always been known as a detribalised Nigerian and promoter of national unity, cultural preservation and bridge-builder. The mantle of leadership on him is not misplaced”.

Adelabu said with President Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria is on the right path to economic recovery which is aptly encapsulated in the renewed hope agenda of the administration.

“May Almighty God continue to strengthen you in the meritorious service to the people of Nigeria and the African continent and by extension, the whole world”, Adelabu prayed.