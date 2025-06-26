Adelabu Pays Tribute To Ajimobi 5 Years After Passing

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has paid a glowing tribute on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the transition of the first two-term governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who passed away on June 25, 2020.

In a statement, Adelabu described the late former governor as an exceptional leader who made immense contributions to the infrastructural development of Oyo State.

He said: “As we commemorate the 5th anniversary of the passing of an exceptional leader, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, I join millions of Nigerians, particularly the people of Oyo State, in honouring a man whose legacy remains indelible in our hearts and in the annals of governance.

“Senator Ajimobi was not just a political icon but a transformative figure who redefined leadership in Oyo State.

“As the first governor to serve two consecutive terms, he elevated governance through bold reforms in security, infrastructure, urban renewal, and youth empowerment.”