Adelabu, Obaseki, Kyari To Grace Maiden Energy Times’ Awards

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kolo Kyari; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, are among dignitaries expected to grace the maiden edition of ENERGY TIMES’ Awards.

The event is scheduled to take place at Eko Hotels & Suite, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, 19th of April 2024.

Adelabu, who will lead the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry to the occasion, is invited as the Special Guest of Honour according to a statement on Tuesday by the newspaper’s Editorial Board Chairman, Alhaji Yakubu Lawal.

The statement added that Kyari is expected to lead top Nigerian Oil and Gas players to the event.

It also said Kyari who has spearheaded the turnaround of NNPC Ltd from a loss-making to a profit-making company will take the GCEO of the Year award while the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote will be conferred with the BusinessMan of the Year award.

According to the statement, MOMAS Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL) will receive the Most Innovative Company of the Year award while ND Western will get Indigenous Oil Company of the Year as a result of its major role in Nigeria’s oil and gas development. Heir Energies will be conferred with the emerging energy company of the year.

It also said that five long-standing subscribers to the newspaper will be appreciated at the event with certificates of recognition.

The awardees which were carefully selected based on their contributions in the energy sector, according to the statement include top industry players, organisations and government agencies whose contributions have impacted the economy and people’s lives positively.

According to the statement, to make the event, being the maiden edition, a memorable one, a team of industry experts was constituted into a body of Advisers to deepen the content of the award.

Lawal said that this year’s award was meant to appreciate and recognize individuals and companies whose works had impacted people’s lives positively.

He said: “These subscribers, including an organisation, have in no small measure, stood by us in ENERGY TIMES from the beginning till date. We are impressed by their sacrifices and the trust they have in us.”

“ENERGY TIMES started as a weekly newspaper and is today a bi-weekly publication based in Lagos, the nation’s commercial and economic hub. It was established in March 2017, to fill the vacuum in in-depth Energy news analyses and reportage in Nigeria.

With a current subscribers base of 1,815 that cuts across the country, ENERGY TIMES has offices in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt,” he added.