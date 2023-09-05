Adelabu: No impact from amount spent by govt, partners on power sector

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said that a humongous amount of resources has been spent in the power sector by the government and its international development partners with little or no impact on power reliability, regularity, and functionality. He stated that the anomaly must be reversed. He spoke yesterday during a meeting with the management of the agencies under the power sector.

He charged the management of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to raise their game under his ministerial oversight, adding that it would no longer be business as usual. He commended them for the good job done so far, as revealed by his review of records of the agencies.

He lauded the management of NERC for its role in the recently signed Nigeria Electricity Act 2023. He noted that the amended Act had paved the way for potential investors in the power sector by unbundling all the segments in the sectoral value chain and making it attractive to potential private investors as well as sub-national governments towards providing reliable, functional, and affordable power supply to households, businesses.

He also commended the efforts of the REA for its efforts in extending conventional and renewable energy to the unserved and under-served rural communities to complement the efforts of the national grid operators Adelabu said: “I believe only in positive results and not just activities. A humongous amount of resources from the government and our international development partners have gone into the power sector with little or no impact on power reliability, regularity, and functionality. “This trend has to be reversed during my tenure. I cannot betray the trust and confidence Mr. President reposed in me by virtue of this appointment. There is no option to performance.

“We must ensure effective coordination and harmonization of all segments in the value chain. They all complement each other. A chain is as strong as its weakest link. This government of ‘Renewable Hope’ is like a moving train and all saboteurs will be crushed.”