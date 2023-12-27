Adelabu: Nigerians enjoying stable power supply

Minister of Power, Chief Adelabu on Monday felicitated Nigerian over the yuletide season. He also assured of efforts being made to ensure stable power supply during the Christmas and New Year celebration.

In a message entitled: “Fostering Unity and Progress”, Adelabu prayed that the season of love and sacrifice inspire unity and compassion among Nigerians. Reproduced below is the full text of the message: He said: “In the spirit of Christmas, I extend heartfelt felicitations to Christians and fellow Nigerians. May this season of love and sacrifice inspire unity and compassion among us. “As we reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ, a symbol of love and peace, let us emulate His spirit of selflessness and embrace one another across faiths and divides.

“Unity is paramount for our nation’s development, thriving in an environment of peace and tranquility. “During this festive season, let’s prioritise giving, love, and remembrance of God’s love through Jesus Christ. “Regardless of our faith, let’s unite in prayers for the peace and progress of Nigeria, our shared home. “I congratulate President Bola Tinubu, our leaders, legislators, and administrators at all levels. I encourage Nigerians to steadfastly support President Tinubu’s government for the collective advancement of our nation.