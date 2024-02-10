Adelabu Hails Foreign Partners For Supporting Power Sector

The Federal Government through the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu on Friday commended the foreign development partners for their assistance to the industry.

The Minister in a statement issued by his Special Adviser On Strategic Communication and Public Relations, Bolaji Tunji implored them not to give up at a meeting with foreign development partners functioning in the nation.

Adelabu reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to flawless electricity distribution, uninterrupted production, and seamless transmission.

He gave the partners an update on the transformation master plan of the Federal Government, which is being implemented by the ministry to enhance the nation’s electricity supply.

“When we resumed here, we spent the first three months to diagnose and investigate issues that have affected development in the power sector.

READ ALSO:

“Why the sector is still at the level it is today and the factors militating against the turnaround that is envisaged in the sector.

“We consulted; we engaged all the stakeholders. At the end of the diagnosis and investigation, we have a full understanding of the situation. We discovered that most of the problems in the sector are not all technical or engineering-related,” he said.

According to the minister, the sector’s problems were related to financial, liquidity, structural, or operational difficulties that could be resolved by anyone with the necessary dedication.

Even though these are straightforward problems, he claims that they are many and intricate, and affect every link in the value chain.

“We met as a team to provide practical solutions and came up with a timing template on those issues that can be resolved in the short term, mid-term and those that can be resolved in the long haul.

“We capped these activities up in Dec. 2023 when we had a ministerial retreat where we had the various stakeholders across the value chain in attendance.

“We had serious discussions that lasted three days where we came up with what we have to do. We are focused on providing workable solutions to the various issues,” he added.