Adelabu, Dangote, Kyari, Others Honoured At EnergyTIMES’ Award

Share

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji,, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; former Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Limited); were amoung awardees at the second edition of the energyTIMES’ Award.

Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group; the immediate past Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni; Chief Executive Officer, CEO of First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (First E&P), Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, and Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Jennifer Adighije, and a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chief Chamberlain Oyibo were also among the awardees at the event, that took place in Lagos on Friday.

President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, Olu Femi Soneye; CEO of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan;

Acting Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Acting Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh; former General Manager, External Relations and Regulatory Compliance at Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Andy Odeh and Chairman of PANA Holdings, Dr. Daere Akobo, received awards.

Editorial Board Chairman of EnergyTimes, Alhaji Yakubu Lawal, explained that the publication’s annual award ceremony was dedicated to celebrating individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

