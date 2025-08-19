Adelabu Congratulates PDP For Ibadan North By-Election Victory

The Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu yesterday lamented the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s defeat in Saturday’s Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election. According to him, the defeat is painful but instructive.

He said the outcome should serve as another wake-up call for deep introspection, genuine reconciliation, and collective action within the APC. In a statement, Adelabu congratulated the winner of the election Folajimi Oyekunle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while stressing that the result was received with mixed emotions.

He said: “I received the outcome with mixed feelings—sad that we lost as a party, but humbled by the people’s verdict. “This defeat should inspire us to reflect deeply, heal internal divisions, and reconcile genuinely ahead of 2027, which presents another opportunity for our party.”

The minister said the APC remains a strong and progressive party with a proven record of impactful governance. However, he noted that the loss underscores the urgent need for unity, internal cohesion, and a renewed commitment to the welfare of the people.