Adelabu Commiserates With Victims Of Ibadan Xmas Funfair, Araromi Fire Outbreak

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has commiserated with families and victims of the recent Ibadan Christmas Funfair celebration at Basorun High School while also sympathizing with traders over the fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of Saturday at the Araromi auto spare parts market, Agodi Gate, Ibadan.

Chief Adelabu who expressed profound sadness over the two incidents in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji on Saturday, described them as heart-wrenching.

The Minister described both incidents as a sad and unfortunate moment at the onset of the festive period, considering the number of children who lost their lives at the Funfair celebration and the loss of goods and properties worth billions of naira in the inferno.

“I am deeply saddened by the incident that led to the death of these young children who are supposed to be the future of our country with a good future ahead of them.

“Waking up early this morning to hear the sad news of the fire incident at the Araromi Spare Parts Market also cast a black shadow on what should have been a period of celebration. May the Almighty God console the parents of these minors and those who sustained losses in the fire incident”, he said.

The Minister urged the various stakeholders including the security agencies to learn from the sad incidents in order to prevent future occurrences.

“However, we can only move forward and urge all concerned stakeholders, agencies of government and security in the state to learn from this disastrous incident and work out proper modalities to avoid future occurrences.

“We should remain vigilant, be more security conscious and adequately address the root causes of all these unfortunate incidents.

“During these trying times in our state, my thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of both incidents. I prayed for the repose of all the lost souls and that these situations will make us even stronger and better as a State”, he said.

