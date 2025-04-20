Adelabu Clarifies Statement On Siemens Project

Share

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has further clarified his statement on the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), emphasizing that the President Tinubu administration’s intervention has helped to further galvanize the project.

In a statement on Sunday, which highlighted the major milestones of the present administration’s efforts on the PPI, also known as the Siemens deal, the Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister, Bolaji Tunji, said the inauguration of the Tinubu administration in 2023 brought added impetus to the Siemens Power Project. An accelerated contract was signed to ensure visible progress in the project.

Tunji said, “There is no way the Minister’s statement that no significant progress on the project was made until the present administration was inaugurated can be faulted when the major milestones between 2023 till date are considered.”

He added that there had been significant improvements in the PPI since the inauguration of the present administration on May 29, 2023.

The Presidential Power Initiative was conceived in August 2018, born from the strong bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Germany, with the goal of transforming Nigeria’s power sector by increasing generation, transmission, and distribution capacity.

Under the leadership of President Tinubu, this administration has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the PPI, recognizing its critical importance in opening up the economy and galvanizing national development.

To ensure the expeditious delivery of improved power supply to industrial clusters, households, and businesses, President Tinubu mandated the signing of an Acceleration Agreement.

This commitment has translated into tangible results. Under the present administration’s leadership, strengthened program governance has expedited contract and financing approvals, leading to faster project implementation.

While acknowledging the efforts of past administrations on the PPI, the Minister highlighted some key milestones under the current administration.

These included the execution of an Acceleration Agreement with Siemens Energy to fast-track the implementation of the PPI, as well as the approval of a new technical direction for the PPI.

This new direction ensures that Siemens Energy focuses solely on upgrading and modernizing the transmission subsector through a Turnkey approach.

Additionally, the President approved that the distribution scope be delivered by other reputable Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Companies with the requisite technical, financial, and financing capacity.

These strategic decisions aim to increase grid capacity by an additional 4,000MW by the end of 2026, with an aspirational target of an additional 2,000MW, as directed by the Economic Management Team in 2024.

The implementation of the PPI began with the installation and commissioning of ten (10) Power Transformers and ten (10) Mobile Substations across the country under the Pilot Phase of the PPI, which were manufactured and delivered in October 2023.

In 2024, attention shifted to the implementation of the Pilot Project and the project initiation activities for the main phase of the PPI.

Under the current administration, the FGN Power Company has implemented several transmission projects across the country, collectively increasing the transmission wheeling capacity by over 700MW for industrial clusters, businesses, universities, and households.

The statement expressed surprise that, despite the many key achievements highlighted by the Minister in the power sector, some chose to focus solely on the Siemens deal.

It questioned the omission of other significant milestones, asking, “What has happened to other major achievements that the Minister highlighted? How many megawatts of electricity did the administration meet on the ground, and what is the situation today?”

The statement stressed that the focus should be on the overall impact being made in the power sector, rather than singling out one aspect of the ongoing work.

The statement further underscored some of the Ministerial briefing’s major takeaways.

This included market and regulatory reforms, such as the implementation of cost-reflective tariffs for Band A customers, which raised market revenue by ₦700 billion in 2024—a 70% increase from the previous year.

These reforms aim to improve the financial viability of the sector and further push it toward sustainability and full commercialization.

The establishment of the National Independent System Operator (NISO), marking the functional unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, will strengthen governance and enhance the performance of Nigeria’s power grid, increasing investor confidence in the sector.

Regulatory oversight has been successfully transferred to 11 states in total—Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, Imo, Oyo, Edo, Kogi, Lagos, Ogun, Niger, and Plateau, with Plateau and Niger states being transferred in the last 100 days.

On generation, peak available generation rose to an all-time high of 6,003 MW on March 4, 2025. A new generation evacuation peak of 5,801.44 MW and maximum daily energy record of 128,370.75 MWh were also achieved on the same day.

The NDPHC restored 345 MW of idle capacity and improved 14 transmission lines. Restoration of 345MW power turbines back on the grid—120 MW in Omotosho NIPP, 112.5 MW in Benin NIPP, and 112.5 MW in Calabar NIPP—was also achieved.

Off-grid and interconnected solar mini-grid projects were commissioned across several states in the country. Specifically, 550KWp at Bakin Siyawa and Kwande communities in Plateau, 440kWp Mini-Grid in Cross River State, 990kW Mini-grid to power 3,900 households in Niger State, and 510KwP solar hybrid mini-grid in Osun State were all inaugurated. Efforts are also underway to ensure full evacuation of Zungeru and Kashimbila hydropower plants, while the Makurdi hydropower and Kaduna thermal plants are under development.

The Kaduna plant, with a capacity of 215MW, is expected to be ready for evacuation by the end of year 2025.

Ongoing partnerships with Sun Africa and Skipper Electric aim to expand renewable capacity, particularly solar energy, boosting the country’s energy security and energy mix.

On transmission, the Presidential Power Initiative’s pilot phase added 700MW through infrastructure upgrades in 13 locations.

Over 70 transformers were added between 2024 and 2025 by the Transmission Company of Nigeria through internally generated revenue and through the World Bank and African Development Bank Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project Program, which added over 12,000MVA transformation capacity to the Nigerian grid. A ₦25 billion budget has been allocated as part of the effort to complete ongoing transmission projects in the 2025 appropriation act.

Work is also ongoing to regionalize the grid via the Eastern and Western Super Grid frameworks to strengthen the grid’s resilience against disturbances.

To bridge the meter gap, the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) was launched with the goal of adding 2 million meters annually. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been established to drive PMI implementation. Currently, ₦700 billion in funding has been raised from the FAAC, and procurement has commenced for the deployment of 1.1 million meters.

In addition to PMI, the World Bank’s DISREP project targets 3.2 million additional meters. The first batch of 75,000 meters under DISREP has been delivered, and a second batch of 200,000 meters is expected in May.

Some distribution companies are undergoing restructuring, and enhanced performance monitoring has been put in place by the regulator to improve service delivery.

Under the Minister’s leadership, the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) and DARES initiative are expanding access to clean power for millions.

The Energizing Education Programme, an initiative of the Federal Government, aims to provide sustainable and clean power to 37 federal universities and 7 teaching hospitals across Nigeria, with seven already completed and ready for commissioning.

A landmark agreement between the Rural Electrification Agency and Oando Clean Energy was also signed for a 1.2GW solar power plant, which will enhance sustainability in solar panel deployment.

The Minister acknowledges the challenges in the sector, including ₦4 trillion in outstanding subsidies, unsustainable tariff regimes, rampant vandalism, electricity theft, chronic bill non-payment, poor investment in distribution infrastructure, and resistance to the sector’s commercialization, all of which are impacting the sector’s liquidity.

Despite these challenges, the Ministry has made strong strides in sector reform, access, and infrastructure upgrades.

The foundation for long-term transformation has been laid, with a commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and result-oriented power sector development.

