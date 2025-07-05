Adelabu Celebrates Olubadan, Akande On Birthdays 

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has extended warm felicitations to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

He also congratulated the former Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, on his 60th birthday celebration.

Describing the monarch’s 90th birthday as a majestic milestone, Adelabu celebrated a life rich in wisdom, leadership, and enduring contributions to the progress of Ibadanland.

According to the Minister, Oba Olakulehin’s legacy stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication to the unity, peace, and development of his people. He noted that the celebration not only honours the monarch’s remarkable life but also reflects his deep commitment to the prosperity of Ibadan.

Adelabu praised the Olubadan’s role as a unifying force and symbol of stability, saying:

“As Kabiyesi marks this new chapter, I pray for his continued good health, happiness, and many more years of impactful leadership. His life’s work serves as an inspiration, reminding us of the enduring value of wisdom, service, and devotion to one’s people. This celebration is not just about longevity, but the profound difference he has made in the lives of many.”

On Prof. Akande’s 60th birthday, Adelabu described the renowned academic and public servant as a man of integrity and intellectual excellence.

He stated:

“On this auspicious occasion of your 60th birthday, I join your family, friends, associates, and the entire nation in celebrating a life of exceptional impact. You are not just an academic icon but a beacon of integrity, intellectual rigour, and selfless service. Your tenure at the NCC and your scholarly contributions to policy formulation continue to inspire a generation of leaders.

“As you mark this diamond jubilee, I pray for continued good health, wisdom, and divine grace to sustain your invaluable contributions to our dear nation and Oyo State. Our State is truly blessed to have a man of your calibre, whose dedication to excellence remains unwavering.”