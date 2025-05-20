Adelabu Canvasses Stricter Anti-Vandalism Laws, Others

Share

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has urged the National Assembly to enact stricter legislation to protect Nigeria’s power infrastructure from vandalism and sabotage.

Speaking at a two-day retreat organized by the Senate Committee on Power, Adelabu emphasized the need for robust legal frameworks to deter the destruction of vital energy assets and ensure the stability of the national grid.

The call was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji.

Adelabu argued that vandalism should be treated as a criminal, not civil, offence.

He also identified power theft, non-payment of electricity bills, and illegal connections as major threats to the sector’s viability.

Despite these challenges, the minister noted that the national grid has remained stable, with no recorded collapses since the beginning of 2025.

He attributed this to significant investment and effort by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which installed 61 new transformers in 2024 and 13 more between January and April 2025. These include high-capacity transformers ranging from 10MW to 300MW, worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Our towers are being toppled by saboteurs and vandals. We are battling illegal connections and meter tampering. We need stronger laws and public vigilance to protect these national assets,” Adelabu said.

He also called for increased funding for TCN, noting that the agency currently relies solely on its dwindling Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which is insufficient to cover salaries, maintain infrastructure, or expand the transmission network.

Adelabu expressed concern over persistent issues in the power sector, particularly the chronic underinvestment in distribution infrastructure. He said these shortcomings continue to frustrate service delivery, despite the sector’s reforms.

The Minister criticized the poor performance of Distribution Companies (DisCos), accusing them of frustrating progress in power generation and transmission.

“We need to get tough with the DisCos. They have failed to meet performance expectations. The restructuring in 2003 required them to partner with technical experts, but most of these partnerships dissolved shortly after the takeovers. Instead of investing in infrastructure, many of them diverted resources to repay acquisition loans,” he said.

Adelabu highlighted the disparity in remittances from DisCos. In Q4 2024, Northern DisCos remitted only ₦124.4 billion (30%) of their ₦408.86 billion invoice, with Abuja DisCo accounting for 85% of the payments. Southern DisCos fared better, remitting ₦254.6 billion (67%), of which 70% came from Lagos-based DisCos.

“These gaps reflect the poor state of infrastructure in areas outside the major economic hubs,” he said.

He also underscored the challenges posed by Nigeria’s metering gap, which contributes to revenue loss and consumer dissatisfaction.

To address this, the Federal Government has launched a ₦700 billion Presidential Metering Initiative and a World Bank-backed program to deploy 4.3 million meters by 2025. So far, 75,000 meters were installed in April 2024, with another 200,000 expected in May.

However, Adelabu noted that underinvestment and inefficiencies continue to hamper progress.

The Minister also drew attention to the ₦4 trillion subsidy backlog owed to generation companies, including ₦1.94 trillion for 2024 alone. With monthly shortfalls now reaching ₦200 billion, he warned that sustaining the current electricity tariff regime is “unsustainable” and detrimental to infrastructure development.

“To salvage the sector, we will soon begin restructuring underperforming DisCos and enforce performance benchmarks. Without urgent capital injection into the distribution network, the gains in generation and transmission will not translate into reliable supply,” he stated.

Adelabu revealed plans to attract private investment into grid infrastructure and regionalize the transmission network to reduce risks of failure. He noted that Lagos-based DisCos perform better due to superior infrastructure, which is lacking in the North.

To boost electricity supply in the North, the Minister outlined several projects, including the development of the 1,000MW Makurdi Hydropower Project and the revival of the 215MW Kaduna Thermal Plant, which is 87% completed but has been abandoned for five years.

He also disclosed that the Katsina State Government has expressed interest in taking over the 10MW Katsina Wind Farm, currently non-operational. A feasibility study is underway to concession the facility to private investors.

